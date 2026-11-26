Livia Pavlíková, a far-right lawmaker from Slovakia, posted a video on Instagram showing her shooting at a rainbow flag in the video game GTA VI. The post sparked a scandal, after which her colleagues filed a report with the police.

Pavlíková, a member of the far-right “Republic” movement, explained that she had been looking for a Pride march in the game but, upon failing to find one, began shooting at a rainbow flag bearing the word “Peace.” Following a wave of criticism, the lawmaker called her action a joke.

“I think joking around and playing video games is great. I don’t understand why you’re linking this to the real world,” the lawmaker remarked.

Despite this, Lucie Plaváková and Michal Sabo, lawmakers from the opposition party “Progressive Slovakia,” filed a complaint with the police. According to Plaváková, Pavlíková reacted dismissively to the criticism and mocked legal experts.

The lawmaker herself stated that she monitors her own posts. She explained that she had merely taken advantage of the game’s features and did not expect the video to prompt a complaint to the police.

This was reported with reference to Novinky.

Lana Del Rey celebrated the release of GTA 6 in Miami with a Vice City-style bag — NME.

GTA 6 is now available for cloud streaming on PS5 and PlayStation Portal — Engadget

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