As of November 16, Slovenian visa centers in Russia have stopped accepting applications for tourist visas. At the same time, Russian citizens may submit applications for certain categories of Schengen and national visas, but this requires prior approval from the embassy.

In particular, Russian citizens may still apply for Schengen visas to visit relatives who are citizens of European Union countries, as well as for business trips and participation in conferences. In each such case, the submission of documents must be coordinated in advance with the Slovenian embassy.

The possibility of obtaining a visa also remains for international transportation workers—sailors, truck drivers, and pilots. In addition, Russians can apply for a Category D national visa for family reunification with EU citizens.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) clarified that previously issued visas remain valid.

Earlier, the Slovenian Ministry of the Interior reported that the interior ministers of European countries had called for discussions on further restrictions on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens. In mid-October, EU leaders also called for consideration of stricter visa requirements for Russians to counter hybrid threats.

This was reported by the visa processing agency VFS Global on its website.

Earlier, Finland called on the EU to completely ban tourist visas for Russians.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission is preparing proposals to tighten visa rules for citizens of Russia—a state deemed an aggressor. These proposals may be presented in January to strengthen the EU’s protection against hybrid threats.

Germany is calling on the EU to tighten restrictions on tourist visas for Russians.

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