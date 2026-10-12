In Slovenia, voters rejected in a referendum a government bill to expand the powers of parliamentary investigative committees. With 99% of ballots counted, 51% of participants voted against the proposal and 49% voted in favor, France 24 reports.

What the bill provided for

Approval of the bill would have meant that people summoned to testify before parliamentary investigative committees would have had to appear immediately. They also would not have had the right to challenge such a summons in court before the committee completed its work.

The opposition said that people summoned to hearings could be forced to disclose sensitive information. Its representatives argued that the government was effectively creating a “political police.”

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Turnout set a record

Media outlets and analysts expected low turnout, but 53.7% of eligible voters took part in the vote. This is the highest referendum turnout in Slovenia’s history.

The voting result was a blow to Prime Minister Janez Janša’s reform agenda, which the opposition called authoritarian. Janša headed the government after former liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob failed to form a cabinet, despite his party’s narrow victory in parliamentary elections in March.

Among Janša’s other proposals were cuts to public-sector jobs and reduced funding for human rights groups. Before the referendum, Golob said the vote would be a test of the resilience of Slovenian democracy.

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