In France, allies of former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe are expressing doubts about his chances in the 2027 presidential election. Philippe was previously considered the best-positioned candidate from the political mainstream capable of challenging the far-right Marine Le Pen, but his poll ratings have not risen over the past year.

As Politico Europe reports, the outlet spoke with six representatives of Philippe's political circle, including members of his campaign team. Some sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were concerned about the campaign strategy and the candidate's prospects.

The battle for the second round

According to Politico Europe, Le Pen has a significant lead in the polls. At the same time, Philippe is competing with far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon for second place, which would secure a spot in the second round. European Parliament member Raphaël Glucksmann, who trails them in most polls, may strengthen his position after a convincing victory in the recent centre-left primaries.

Philippe, who left the post of prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron in 2020, is seeking to present himself as a pragmatic politician opposed to populism. His team proposes restoring public finances, strengthening France's role in the world, and revising the pension system. At the same time, the politician's allies believe that he has still failed to unite the centrist camp.

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The pension initiative failed to attract attention

One of Philippe's key proposals was to raise the retirement age to 65. The announcement had to be postponed because of Macron's address to the nation concerning Russian threats and rising fuel prices. Later, attention to the initiative was overshadowed by accusations of antisemitism against Jordan Bardella, the leader of the National Rally party.

A video of Philippe's 20-minute speech on pension reform received about 70,000 views on YouTube. The following day, Mélenchon's two-hour online meeting with students at the HEC business school received 550,000 views.

Competition within the centrist camp is also complicating the campaign. Renaissance party leader Gabriel Attal campaigned actively over the summer, but he too is trailing in the polls. Representatives of Horizons, the party led by Philippe, acknowledge that the rivalry with Attal is diverting voters' attention from their proposals.

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