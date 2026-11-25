Deputy Prime Ministerand Minister of National Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that the allies have not yet shown sufficient resolve to make a decision to shoot down Russian objects flying over Ukrainian territory toward Polish airspace.

According to him, this discussion has been going on for a long time, and while partners are now showing greater willingness to engage in talks, they have not yet taken concrete steps.

The head of the Polish Defense Ministry emphasized that Warsaw expects to see NATO’s solidarity reflected in concrete actions, not just in statements. He also reported that Poland has provided NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte with a list of necessary military equipment, which includes air defense and missile defense systems, as well as reconnaissance assets.

Source: RMF24.

Russia likely deliberately directed missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s reaction in this way and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

Polish officials stated that warnings about Russian objects violating Polish airspace were sent before they fell, not after, as previously reported.

Read us on