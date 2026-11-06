Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called on American billionaire Elon Musk to move to Rostov, Russia. According to him, Musk—who invested significant funds in the election campaign—was the main loser of the U.S. election.

In addition, the propagandist suggested that various investigations against him could be launched in the U.S. state where the entrepreneur’s headquarters are located.

Solovyov suggested that Musk consider moving to Russia.

“Elon, there are plenty of apartments in Rostov. So keep that in mind, just in case,” the propagandist told the American billionaire.

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Nexta.Live reports on this.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, received a request to preserve all relevant documents.

And American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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