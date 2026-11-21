SpaceX, the company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, has hired five experienced lobbyists with ties to the U.S. Democratic Party. This staffing move came on the eve of the Democrats taking control of both houses of Congress, as they prepare to scrutinize the entrepreneur’s activities and his interactions with President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to Fox News, SpaceX hired five representatives from the Washington, D.C.-based firm Mehlman Consulting, which specializes in government relations and works with both major U.S. political parties.

Among SpaceX’s new lobbyists are specialists with close ties to Democrats and representatives of previous U.S. administrations.

The lobbying team includes:

the former deputy chief of staff to Senator Maria Cantwell, who is expected to chair the Senate Commerce Committee following the change in the Senate majority;

a former aide to U.S. Vice President Al Gore;

other former high-ranking officials and staff members of the Democratic Party.

The new lobbying registrations took effect on October 1, 2026—even before the midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats securing a majority in both chambers of Congress.

SpaceX and Mehlman Consulting did not respond to Fox News’ inquiries regarding the hiring of new representatives.

These personnel changes come as Democrats prepare to tighten congressional oversight of Elon Musk’s businesses. Lawmakers have already identified several areas for future scrutiny.

Lawmakers will focus on the billionaire’s companies’ relationships with the U.S. government. In particular, Democrats want to determine:

whether SpaceX restricted the satellite communications used by the Ukrainian military;

whether the Pentagon has become overly dependent on SpaceX’s services and technologies;

whether Elon Musk’s business relationships with the Donald Trump administration create a conflict of interest.

Particular attention will be paid to the operation of Starshield—SpaceX’s military satellite system, built on Starlink technology. The Ukrainian military uses it, in particular, to control reconnaissance drones and intercept Russian drones.

On November 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported repeated disruptions in Starshield’s operations. According to him, the Ukrainian military encountered system-imposed speed limits of up to 161 km/h along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. This complicated the use of interceptor drones against Russian jet-powered drones.

SpaceX denied imposing new restrictions. In a statement to Axios, the company said there had been no changes to the system’s operation. The Ukrainian side has reached out to U.S. authorities and SpaceX requesting an explanation.

Parliamentary oversight has already moved to practical action. On November 13, Democratic Senators Jean Shaheen and Chris Coons sent an official letter to Elon Musk demanding that he preserve documents and email correspondence related to the restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starlink and Starshield.

Lawmakers want information on:

SpaceX’s contracts with the U.S. government regarding satellite communications in Ukraine;

technical logs, changes to system settings, and speed restrictions;

Musk’s correspondence with representatives of the White House, the Pentagon, and SpaceX leadership;

the individuals who made decisions regarding the imposition or lifting of restrictions;

assessments of the potential impact of service disruptions on Ukraine’s air defense.

The senators set a deadline of November 30, 2026. By that time, Musk must confirm in writing that the company has taken steps to preserve the relevant materials and respond to lawmakers’ questions.

In their letter, Jean Shaheen and Chris Coons emphasized that communications systems critical to national security cannot depend on opaque decisions by a private company without proper government oversight. They also highlighted the risks to Ukrainian defense and U.S. personnel.

At the same time, the request to preserve the documents is part of congressional oversight, not a court order. The senators explained that they are gathering information to evaluate existing contracts and potential legislative changes.

SpaceX is not the only technology company strengthening its ties with Democratic Party representatives. According to Fox News, Palantir has also hired lobbyists with relevant political connections.

The company develops software for integrating and analyzing large datasets, particularly using artificial intelligence. Its platforms are used by government agencies, military organizations, and private businesses.

Palantir’s activities have also drawn criticism from Democrats. In particular, the company has been criticized for its cooperation with U.S. government agencies and the use of its technologies in the security sector.

The involvement of SpaceX and Palantir lobbyists comes on the eve of a shift in the political balance in Washington. Once the new Congress convenes in January 2027, Democrats will have the opportunity to more actively shape the agenda of congressional committees and conduct investigations into the activities of government agencies and their contractors.

This was reported by Fox News.

Prior to this, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on a statement by billionaire Elon Musk, who publicly declared that he no longer supports the MAGA movement. The U.S. leader called the entrepreneur his friend, while noting that people who reject the movement’s ideas usually do not succeed.

Tesla CEO Musk regretted donating nearly $500 million to Republicans — Der Spiegel.

The MAGA rating among independent U.S. voters has dropped to minus 61 points — The Independent.

Trump stated that Tucker Carlson no longer supports MAGA.

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