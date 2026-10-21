In Liechtenstein, Hereditary Prince Alois vetoed a bill to decriminalize abortions up to the 12th week of pregnancy, which had been approved by the principality’s parliament. The document was submitted by the Fristenlösung civic initiative, Politico Europe reports.

What the initiative proposed

Fristenlösung collected nearly 5,000 signatures — about a quarter of Liechtenstein’s registered voters. The initiative proposed decriminalizing abortions up to the 12th week of pregnancy and lifting the ban on providing information about such procedures.

Currently, performing an abortion in the principality is illegal, except when the pregnancy poses a serious risk to the pregnant woman’s health or resulted from sexual violence. Women seeking an abortion usually turn to clinics in neighboring Austria or Switzerland.

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The position of the princely house

The princely house said that the bill was not suitable for properly protecting unborn life as a central legal interest. Alois had already announced his intention to veto the proposal in June.

Campaign representative Tatjana As’Ad said that supporters of the initiative were disappointed but not surprised by the decision. According to her, parliament could have put the issue to a referendum, but instead sent the bill to the hereditary prince for approval.

Liechtenstein, with a population of about 40,000, combines mechanisms of direct democracy with a monarchy in which the prince has broad executive powers. Alois’s right to an absolute veto was confirmed in a 2012 referendum, and the abortion bill became the first case of its use. As’Ad also noted that the government clarified that the ban on abortion information effectively applies to advertising such procedures.

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