Heat reduces photosynthesis in California redwoods — Live Science

California redwoods, Sequoia sempervirens, reduce the intensity of photosynthesis at high temperatures, a group of researchers studying trees in the Garcia River Forest in Mendocino County, California, United States, found. This could affect the species’ long-term survival and the ability of its forests to store atmospheric carbon, Live Science reports.

Leaves were hotter than the air

From 2022 to 2024, scientists collected three redwood leaf samples once or twice a month and measured their temperature and fluorescence. Fluorescence is an indirect indicator that helps assess the course of photosynthesis. Another sample was wrapped in foil for 20 minutes to bring it to a resting state and determine the maximum potential rate of photosynthesis.

On hot days, sunlit leaves were up to 10 degrees Celsius hotter than the air. According to the study’s first author, Lily Kleineck, a doctoral student at the Plant Optics Laboratory of the University of California, Davis, this difference indicates stress under which leaves can no longer regulate their temperature effectively.

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The effect of heat proved to be direct

Plants regulate leaf temperature and gas exchange through stomata — microscopic pores that control the intake of carbon dioxide and the release of oxygen and water vapor. The researchers suggested that during heat, redwoods closed their stomata to reduce water loss through evaporation, but this also limited the intake of carbon dioxide for photosynthesis.

Additional laboratory experiments showed that leaves photosynthesized less as temperatures rose even in water, when the stomata remained open. The authors of the study, published on September 22 in the journal JGR Biogeosciences, concluded that heat directly limits the photosynthetic capacity of redwoods rather than acting only through stomatal closure. At the same time, the thresholds beyond which such damage becomes irreversible remain insufficiently studied.

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