In Sweden, parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén said that after the second vote on the prime ministerial candidate, he will hand over negotiations on forming a government to the acting head of government and leader of the Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson. Parliament is due to vote on Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist. As The Local Sweden reports, the publication does not expect parliament to support her candidacy.

Voting rules

Sweden has a system of negative parliamentarism: a candidate for prime minister does not need to win a majority of votes in favour, but a majority of MPs must not vote against them. Thand Ringqvist will become prime minister if at least 175 MPs support her or abstain.

This will be the second of four votes on the candidate for head of government. If parliament rejects the fourth candidate, the speaker will set a date for an extraordinary election after consultations with the election administration. It must be held within three months after the fourth vote.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kristersson's negotiations

Kristersson is due to report to Norlén on the negotiations on November 10. He may announce that agreements have been reached, abandon his attempt to form a government, or ask for more time.

According to the publication's assessment, the Moderate Party leader will seek to persuade the Centre Party to join the government or support a cabinet involving the Moderate and Christian Democrats parties and, possibly, the Liberal Party. He may also try to persuade the right-wing Sweden Democrats to drop their demand for ministerial posts.

Norlén has noted that he will not necessarily put forward Kristersson's candidacy for a third vote if he fails to find sufficient support. In that case, the speaker may once again task Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson with forming a government.

Read us on