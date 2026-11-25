American billionaire and co-owner of the London soccer club Chelsea, Todd Boehly, announced the signing of an agreement with the Russian oil company Lukoil to acquire its international energy assets.

The deal involves the creation of a consortium including the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which is set to acquire the overseas assets of the sanctioned Russian company.

According to Boehly and a DFC representative, the agreement was reached following negotiations that lasted more than a year. Under the terms of the deal, $10 billion worth of Lukoil securities will be exchanged for the company’s international assets.

This was reported by Reuters.

We previously reported that a consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boeli is preparing a deal to acquire the foreign assets of the sanctioned Russian company Lukoil.

Russia is trying to entice Trump’s inner circle with lucrative energy deals to secure concessions from Washington in the war against Ukraine. In particular, The New York Times wrote about a possible multibillion-dollar deal involving the oil assets of Russia’s Lukoil, which Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his partners—including Todd Boehly—could acquire for a song.

Read us on