In the United States, Joshua Wander, CEO and co-founder of investment company 777 Partners, pleaded guilty to a $500 million fraud scheme targeting the company’s creditors and investors. 777 Partners was the sole financial partner of Australian low-cost carrier Bonza, which ceased flights in 2024.

Charges in the United States

As ABC News Australia reports, US authorities charged Wander last year over a scheme to deceive creditors and investors. The investigation was conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

Prosecutors said Wander pledged the same assets as collateral twice, used fictitious assets, misrepresented the company’s financial condition and falsified bank statements. According to them, he instructed 777 employees to digitally alter statements to create the impression that the company had millions of dollars that did not actually exist.

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Connection to Bonza

According to US prosecutor Jamie McDonald, Wander also spent the raised funds on purposes not permitted by creditors, including financing 777’s collection of professional football clubs. The company also owned a Canadian airline and controlled several foreign football clubs.

Bonza was based on Australia’s Sunshine Coast and operated low-cost flights to regional destinations using new Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline ceased operations after its planes were repossessed amid 777 Partners’ financial problems. Former Bonza CEO Tim Jordan declined to comment; he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Australia’s corporate regulator ASIC decided not to take action against Bonza’s directors.

Each of the two charges against Wander carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He also agreed to forfeit at least $500 million in proceeds that US authorities believe were obtained through the illegal scheme. Wander is due to be sentenced in March 2027.

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