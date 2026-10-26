International observers stated that the election campaign in Serbia was conducted under uneven conditions favoring the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). At the same time, voting on October 25 and ballot counting received positive assessments in most cases, The Rio Times reports.

Findings of the international mission

A joint preliminary statement was released by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and the European Parliament. Observers noted high turnout and active competition among election participants, but pointed to advantages for SNS, the party of Aleksandar Vučić.

According to the mission's assessment, these advantages included the use of administrative resources. Observers also drew attention to the announcement of financial payments of approximately €1 billion before and during the campaign, which, in their view, blurred the line between state and party activities. They reported pressure and intimidation of voters, candidates, and civil society representatives, as well as allegations of vote buying.

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Voting and media

The voting process received a positive assessment at 96% of the polling stations visited by observers. Vote counting and tabulation were also assessed positively in the overwhelming majority of cases. At the same time, the mission recorded reports of physical violence against polling station workers, civic observers, and journalists, as well as cases of family or group voting, insufficient protection of ballot secrecy, and signs of pressure near some polling stations.

Observers noted that 61% of the polling stations visited lacked conditions for independent access by voters with physical disabilities. They also pointed to continued mistrust of the voter register due to the absence of substantive public explanations regarding reported discrepancies.

Media monitoring conducted by ODIHR showed an advantage for the pro-government list in airtime on the public broadcaster RTS and negative coverage of the Student List. In the digital space, observers recorded inflammatory rhetoric, coordinated fake activity, and AI-generated disinformation. The final election results and the mission's final report are still awaited.

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