The administration of US President Donald Trump is allowing investors to begin the process of purchasing and refitting oil tankers under sanctions for the subsequent transportation of oil not covered by sanctions. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said this on October 19 at a Citadel Securities event in New York.

Refitting tankers

As The National reports, investors will be able to buy idle sanctioned vessels, repair them and use them to transport legal oil. Wright said the vessels would be moved from the so-called “bad guys’ fleet” to the “good guys’ fleet” and would no longer carry oil subject to sanctions.

According to the secretary, the so-called dark fleet includes around 1,600 tankers. He suggested that dozens or hundreds of such vessels could join legal shipping.

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Assessment of market impact

The initiative became one of the Trump administration’s steps to reduce energy prices amid the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, the price of Brent crude fell by 0.48% to $109.3 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate lost 0.61% to $98.42 per barrel.

Analytics company Kpler believes that easing restrictions on the shadow fleet will have a minor impact on record-high freight rates. In its assessment, only 24 of approximately 160 vessels included on the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control may return to regular trade, given the tankers’ age and ownership restrictions.

Wright rejected the view that this process would mean lifting sanctions on vessels transporting oil from Russia, the aggressor state, Iran or other countries against which the United States has imposed restrictions. According to him, it concerns turning dark tankers into legal ones.

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