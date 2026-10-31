US prepares deportation flight of Afghans to Pakistan — NBC News

The US administration is preparing a charter flight to deport dozens of Afghan migrants and asylum seekers to Pakistan. According to NBC News, this could be the first such flight, and, according to human rights advocates and relatives of detainees, it could depart as early as Monday.

A senior US administration official who spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity said that the plane could not land in Pakistan without the knowledge and approval of Pakistani authorities. At the same time, it is unknown what formal arrangement between Washington and Islamabad could govern this flight.

Risk of return to Afghanistan

Among those facing deportation are relatives of Afghans who worked with the US military during the 20-year US war against the Taliban. Human rights advocates fear that Pakistan may return the deportees to Afghanistan, where the Taliban is in power.

Pakistan, which hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, launched a large-scale campaign in 2023 pressuring Afghans to leave the country and forcibly deported some of them. AfghanEvac president Shawn VanDiver said Afghans sent from the United States would face a high risk of being subsequently returned to Afghanistan, where they could face persecution, imprisonment, or worse consequences.

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Detainees and agencies' positions

According to VanDiver, at least 80 Afghans have been transferred to Louisiana from 34 other US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities in recent days. Nineteen of them have no legal representation. He also suggested that hundreds of Afghans may be held at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

According to NBC News' administration source, the flight may include people with deportation orders, those denied asylum, and individuals whose temporary protected status the administration has terminated. Some Afghans sought asylum after crossing the US border from Mexico, while some of their cases are still under review.

The White House referred a request for comment to the US Department of Homeland Security. A department spokesperson said they could not confirm removal operations for operational security reasons. ICE did not respond to a request, while the State Department said it was not planning any announcements.

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