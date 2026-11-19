On November 19, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin adopted a joint declaration on peace following trilateral talks held in Shenzhen, China.

The document includes the following provisions:

The leaders reaffirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be waged;

Russia, China, and the U.S. agreed to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons;

The parties stated that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their powers;

The leaders emphasized the fundamental importance of respecting the immunities of state officials;

Russia, the United States, and China plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products;

The three countries called for reforming the UN so that the organization can respond more effectively to global challenges.

These statements are currently known from a report by a Russian news agency.

This is reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.

The meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi marked the end of the era of U.S. dominance—WSJ.

As a reminder, trilateral talks between the U.S., China, and Russia have begun in Shenzhen.

Chinese President Xi called cooperation among the three countries essential—Anadolu Agency.

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