The United States, China, and Russia signed a peace declaration following a trilateral meeting
On November 19, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin adopted a joint declaration on peace following trilateral talks held in Shenzhen, China.
The document includes the following provisions:
The leaders reaffirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be waged;
Russia, China, and the U.S. agreed to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons;
The parties stated that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their powers;
The leaders emphasized the fundamental importance of respecting the immunities of state officials;
Russia, the United States, and China plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products;
The three countries called for reforming the UN so that the organization can respond more effectively to global challenges.
These statements are currently known from a report by a Russian news agency.
This is reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.
The meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi marked the end of the era of U.S. dominance—WSJ.
As a reminder, trilateral talks between the U.S., China, and Russia have begun in Shenzhen.
Chinese President Xi called cooperation among the three countries essential—Anadolu Agency.