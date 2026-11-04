The U.S. Is Boosting Gas Exports to Record Highs: How Europe Is Changing the Energy Market and Who Is Profiting From It

In October 2026, the United States recorded its second-highest monthly liquefied natural gas (LNG) export volume on record. Europe was the main destination for these shipments, having increased its purchases of American fuel by nearly one million metric tons ahead of the heating season.

According to Reuters, citing the analytics firm LSEG, the growth in exports was driven by high global prices, demand from Europe, and an increase in U.S. production capacity.

Behind these figures lies a massive restructuring of the global energy market. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union began phasing out Russian gas. The war in the Middle East created additional risks by disrupting energy supplies from the Persian Gulf.

UA.News examines how much U.S. gas Europe is receiving, which companies are profiting from the new energy situation, and whether the European Union can replace its dependence on Russian gas with U.S. gas.

How Much U.S. Gas Did Europe Receive in October

According to LSEG data published by Reuters, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the U.S. to Europe rose from 5.91 million metric tons in September to 6.89 million metric tons in October 2026. Thus, over the course of the month, Europe received an additional 980,000 metric tons of fuel. The increase amounted to approximately 16.6%.

At the same time, shipments to Asia decreased from 2.84 million to 2.73 million metric tons. Egypt received about 680,000 metric tons of LNG, while exports to Latin America increased from 530,000 to 680,000 metric tons.

Another approximately 590,000 metric tons of gas left U.S. terminals without a final destination. Such shipments may be rerouted depending on the situation on the global market.

This is one of the advantages of liquefied natural gas over pipeline gas. LNG is transported by tankers, which can change their route under certain contractual conditions. For traders, this creates an opportunity to sell the fuel where prices are higher.

At the same time, the profitability of such operations depends on transportation costs, vessel freight rates, and contractual obligations.

Why Europe Is Increasing Its Purchases of U.S. LNG

The growth in U.S. exports coincided with European countries’ preparations for the 2026–2027 heating season. Following a reduction in Russian pipeline supplies, Europe became significantly more dependent on maritime gas imports.

To receive these imports, EU member states expanded their regasification terminals and signed new contracts. However, even a well-developed infrastructure does not guarantee cheap fuel, as European companies have to compete with buyers from China, Japan, and South Korea.

In the Global Gas Security Review 2026, released on November 3, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of risks associated with low gas reserves and instability in global supplies.

According to the agency’s assessment, Europe is entering the heating season with the lowest level of gas storage fill rates in more than a decade. This exacerbates risks in the event of severe cold spells or transportation disruptions.

The situation is complicated by the war in the Middle East. In 2026, hostilities and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited the ability to export gas from the Persian Gulf, primarily from Qatar. U.S. LNG has become one of the main alternatives, as the United States can supply gas to Europe without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why Gas Prices Are Rising and How Europe Is Competing with Asia

One reason for the increase in U.S. exports has been high global prices. In October, the European TTF price index and the Asian JKM averaged about $28 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). Both indices were at some of their highest levels since the 2022 energy crisis.

The difference between these indices influences the routes taken by gas tankers. When Asian buyers offer a higher price, some of the LNG is shipped to Asia. If prices converge, the European route becomes more attractive due to the shorter distance from U.S. terminals.

In October, the price gap narrowed, contributing to an increase in shipments to Europe. According to IEA estimates, global LNG trade has increased by more than 60% over the past decade. One of the main factors has been the expansion of U.S. export capacity.

As a result, fuel shortages in Asia now have a more immediate impact on European prices, while increased European purchases may drive up gas prices for Asian consumers.

How the U.S. Became One of the Largest Gas Exporters

Just ten years ago, the U.S. was only beginning to develop large-scale exports of liquefied natural gas. Today, the American industry supplies fuel to dozens of countries.

This growth was driven by natural gas production, particularly thanks to technologies for developing shale deposits. At the same time, companies invested billions of dollars in the construction of export terminals.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. LNG exports averaged 17.4 billion cubic feet per day in the first half of 2026. This is 23% more than during the same period the previous year.

This growth was driven by the launch of new production facilities and the expansion of existing plants.

Key projects include Plaquemines LNG in Louisiana, Corpus Christi LNG in Texas, and Golden Pass LNG, which began exports in April 2026. Europe has become one of the main markets for U.S. natural gas following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The expansion of exports allows the U.S. to strengthen its position in the international energy market.

Who Benefits from the Increase in U.S. Exports

The growth in exports creates additional opportunities for gas producers, terminal operators, international traders, and shipping companies. One of the largest U.S. LNG exporters is Cheniere Energy, which operates the Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi terminal in Texas.

Its business is based primarily on long-term contracts. Therefore, rising global prices do not always translate into a proportional increase in profits: a significant portion of the gas is sold under pre-agreed pricing formulas.

Other major players in the U.S. market include Venture Global, ExxonMobil, and QatarEnergy. The example of Golden Pass LNG in Texas is particularly telling. The project is owned by Qatar’s QatarEnergy and the U.S.’s ExxonMobil. According to Reuters, the facility shipped four LNG cargoes in October—twice as many as in September.

For QatarEnergy, its U.S. assets are of strategic importance, as they allow the company to diversify its supply sources amid shipping challenges through the Persian Gulf.

International traders can also profit from regional price differentials. At the same time, such trading carries risks, as gas prices and transportation costs are constantly fluctuating.

For European power plants, chemical plants, and other large consumers, however, expensive gas means higher production costs.

Why the European Union Is Moving Away from Russian Gas

Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow supplied about 45% of the European Union’s gas imports. A significant portion of the fuel was delivered via pipelines, and European industry had relied on these supplies for decades.

After 2022, EU member states began seeking alternative partners and expanding their infrastructure to receive LNG.

On October 6, 2026, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized during a speech to the European Parliament that the European Union would continue to reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources.

“Today, our imports of Russian gas have fallen from 45% to 12%,” von der Leyen stated, adding that the EU aims to completely phase out such supplies.

On January 26, 2026, the Council of the EU finalized a regulation on the phased phase-out of Russian gas imports. The document calls for a complete ban on imports of Russian LNG starting in early 2027 and on pipeline gas starting in the fall of 2027.

Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Trade, and Industry, Michael Damianos, stated after the decision was made: “We are breaking free from our harmful dependence on Russian gas and taking a major step toward an autonomous Energy Union.”

At the same time, dependence on Russian fuel has not yet completely disappeared. According to the Council of the EU, Russia still accounted for about 13% of the European Union’s gas imports in 2025.

A complete phase-out of Russian supplies will require increasing purchases from alternative exporters and reducing gas consumption.

How the War in the Middle East Affected the Gas Market

Before the major disruptions, Qatar was one of the world’s leading LNG exporters. A significant portion of its production was shipped to Asian countries via the Strait of Hormuz. After the war escalated in 2026, shipping along this route was severely disrupted.

According to estimates by the International Energy Agency, from March to October 2026, LNG shipments from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates fell by more than 60 billion cubic meters on an annualized basis.

Producers from other regions partially offset the shortfall. According to IEA estimates, LNG production outside the Persian Gulf increased by approximately 14%—or more than 40 billion cubic meters—from March through October.

This helped offset about two-thirds of the decline in supplies. New production capacity in North America played a particularly important role. However, it was not possible to fully replace the lost volumes. The IEA forecasts that by the end of 2026, global LNG supplies could decline by approximately 3%, which would mark the largest annual drop on record.

For U.S. producers, this situation creates new opportunities, while for importing countries it means additional costs.

Is Europe Replacing Its Dependence on Russian Gas with American Gas?

The increase in LNG purchases from the U.S. raises questions about how secure the new structure of European energy imports really is. On the one hand, American gas has allowed the European Union to make up for a significant portion of lost Russian supplies. On the other hand, relying heavily on a single supplier creates economic risks, even when that supplier is a political ally.

An important difference lies in the trading mechanism. Russian pipeline gas was tied to specific routes and infrastructure. LNG, on the other hand, offers greater flexibility, as European terminals can receive tankers from various countries.

However, this does not mean complete independence. If a shortage arises on the global market, European buyers are forced to offer competitive prices.

That is why the EU is simultaneously developing imports from various countries, alternative pipeline routes, renewable energy, and energy efficiency programs.

What Will Happen to Gas Prices in 2027

The future situation will depend on the course of the war in the Middle East, the launch of new LNG projects, and gas demand in Europe and Asia. According to the EIA’s forecast, U.S. LNG exports could rise to 18.7 billion cubic feet per day in the first half of 2027 thanks to the commissioning of new production capacity.

At the same time, the International Energy Agency warns that the consequences of supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf could be felt for several years.

In its November report, the IEA estimates that total global LNG supply losses in 2026–2030 will amount to approximately 150 billion cubic meters compared to previous expectations.

This means that even the launch of new U.S. terminals may not immediately lead to a significant drop in fuel prices.

The European Union’s move away from Russian gas will create additional demand for alternative supplies. At the same time, further expansion of production in the U.S., Canada, and other countries will potentially intensify competition among suppliers.

Who Will Ultimately Benefit from the New Global Gas Market

October figures for U.S. LNG exports demonstrate a shift in the balance of power in the global energy market.

The U.S. has the opportunity to increase export revenues and strengthen its role in ensuring the energy security of its allies. Gas companies, terminal operators, traders, and shipping companies can benefit from the expansion of international trade.

Europe is reducing its dependence on Russian energy resources and diversifying its supply sources. However, this comes at a higher price amid a gas shortage. The situation remains most challenging for countries that lack sufficient financial resources to purchase expensive LNG. They risk losing out to wealthier consumers in Europe and Asia.

Russia is gradually losing part of its traditional European market, although it continues to export energy resources to other countries. The main question is not just how much gas the U.S. will be able to sell abroad. More importantly, will further expansion of production lower prices and make the global energy market more resilient to wars and supply disruptions?

For Europe, the coming years will be a test of whether it has succeeded not merely in changing its gas supplier, but in building a truly diversified energy security system.

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