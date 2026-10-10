The US State Department called China’s actions in maritime areas near Taiwan’s eastern coast “deeply destabilizing.” The statement came after Reuters reported the first known sighting of a Chinese maritime militia vessel in these waters in August, Channel NewsAsia reports.

US State Department’s position

A spokesperson for the US foreign policy agency said that the United States is concerned about China’s activity east of Taiwan. According to the spokesperson, by asserting its authority in maritime areas that Taiwan has peacefully administered for more than 70 years, China is increasing tensions and undermining the peaceful resolution of issues.

Washington called on Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the island’s democratically elected authorities. China’s Foreign Ministry did not provide an immediate comment in response to a request.

Activity near the eastern coast

China, which considers Taiwan its territory, has intensified activity near the island’s eastern coast since June, conducting regular patrols with coast guard ships. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

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Taiwanese officials believe that China is practicing a possible maritime blockade involving military, paramilitary and civilian forces. In Taipei, the area near the eastern coast is considered important for supply routes from allies in the event of a blockade or conflict.

Taiwan’s coast guard said that the maritime militia vessel and the ships accompanying it were outside restricted waters. China’s maritime militia, more often spotted in disputed areas of the South China Sea, consists of fishing vessels whose crews are trained and supported to operate in disputed waters, often alongside coast guard ships.

In June, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States expressed concern over Chinese activity near Taiwan’s eastern coast as a threat to regional stability and freedom of navigation.

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