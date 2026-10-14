The U.S. fined Bank of America $1.21 billion for violations of financial controls

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the U.S., has been hit with fines and sanctions totaling more than $1.21 billion for violations of anti-money laundering rules and sanctions laws. Specifically, the financial institution failed to promptly report suspicious transactions totaling more than $5 billion to U.S. regulators.

The decision was announced on Tuesday, October 13. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the sanctions imposed include the third-largest fine in the agency’s history.

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) fined the bank $1.2 billion for failures to detect, prevent, and report transactions that could have posed a threat to national security. Among the issues cited by the regulator were the activities of Chinese money-laundering networks and illegal financial transactions along the U.S. southwestern border.

According to the Treasury Department, the violations concerned not only reporting of suspicious transactions but also customer due diligence. The agency stated that the bank had effectively outsourced a significant portion of its responsibilities for independently identifying and reporting suspicious transactions to third parties.

Separately, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) imposed a $750 million fine on Bank of America due to deficiencies and ineffectiveness in its anti-money laundering program. This is the largest penalty in the regulator’s history. At the same time, the FinCEN fine takes into account a reduction equal to the amount of the OCC penalty.

The bank also agreed to pay an additional $11.6 million as part of a settlement agreement with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The settlement concerns alleged violations of a number of sanctions programs, including those related to Iran, Russia, drug trafficking, and international terrorism.

In total, Bank of America agreed to settle 475 instances of alleged violations of sanctions programs. The agreement includes additional obligations regarding employee training, inspections, audits, and cooperation with OFAC.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that violations on this scale pose risks of illicit financing to the country’s entire financial system. According to him, even the largest financial institutions are not above the law.

Bank of America stated that it takes anti-financial crime requirements seriously. The bank reported that it has invested billions of dollars in relevant technologies and mobilized thousands of employees. The financial institution also stated that it continues to address the shortcomings identified by regulators.

This was reported by the Associated Press.

Read also:

Bank of America Vice President Fatally Stabbed in New York

Bank of America expects investment banking fees to fall by more than 10%

Bank of America sees no signs of a bubble in the U.S. AI market

Read us on