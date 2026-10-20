Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that for the past year and a half, U.S. negotiators have been trying to pressure Ukraine into capitulating on the terms set by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to her, Kyiv has refused to accept these demands thanks to the support of European countries.

“Although U.S. negotiators have been trying for nearly two years—now a year and a half—to push Ukraine toward surrender, the reason Ukraine has not surrendered on Putin’s terms is that Europe has supported Ukraine,” Kallas emphasized.

She called on the European Union to continue supporting Ukraine. The diplomat believes that Europe has no choice but to continue helping Kyiv.

Kallas recalled that in February 2026, she presented a plan for Europe’s participation in peace negotiations to the foreign ministers of the European Union. The diplomat herself described it as maximalist.

According to her, if Moscow puts forward its maximum demands, European states must also formulate their own tough conditions. This, in her view, will help balance the negotiation process and prevent Russia’s position from dictating its terms.

“If Russia puts forward its maximum demands and requests, we must also put our maximum demands on the table to, so to speak, balance these negotiations,” the diplomat explained.

The EU High Representative identified the prospect of lifting sanctions against Russia as one of the key issues in potential peace agreements.

She emphasized that decisions regarding European restrictions are made by the European Union itself. Therefore, she said, the EU must be involved in peace negotiations, during which the future of sanctions policy can be discussed.

Kallas also stressed that European countries should not agree to concessions to Moscow without taking their own demands into account.

“We are not giving these things away for free, because it is not just about achieving peace, but also about ensuring that this peace is lasting and just,” Kaja Kallas concluded.

Thus, the diplomat advocated for the European Union’s active participation in the peace process and stressed the need to take Europe’s position into account when discussing the terms for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Kallas made these remarks on October 20 during a plenary debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia had made a mistake by focusing its calculations during negotiations exclusively on the United States. According to her, Moscow will not be able to force Ukraine to capitulate through agreements with Washington, and Europe will continue to provide support to Kyiv.

Kaja Kallas called Ukraine Europe’s first line of defense against Russia.

The European Commission confirmed the opening of clusters for Ukraine following the approval of the language law.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which had been stalled by Hungary.

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