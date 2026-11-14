The U.S. Department of Defense intends to keep more troops in Europe than previously planned. Consequently, the reduction in the U.S. military presence in the region will be smaller than expected.

Bloomberg reported this, citing sources.

“The Trump administration’s reduction of U.S. troop levels to approximately 80,000 across Europe will be smaller than European leaders had feared,” the sources said.

Previously, European allies feared that the U.S. might reduce its troop levels to 25,000, but a smaller reduction is now more likely, as the U.S. has responded positively to increased defense spending within NATO, according to sources who asked not to be named.

Pentagon leadership has also realized how much the U.S. military relies on forces stationed across Europe to project American power in the Middle East, where the war with Iran continues to drag on, according to the sources.

One of the sources stated that the allies now expect an overall reduction in U.S. troop levels of approximately 5,000.

The final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized European allies for not helping the U.S. and Israel in the war against Iran.

Most of the U.S. troop reductions will be concentrated in Germany, which hosts the largest U.S. contingent in Europe. The eastern flank will be reinforced, provided that countries bordering Russia pay for the stationing of U.S. troops.

A Pentagon official stated that the review of the decision is ongoing and that nothing more can be said at this time.

Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has yet to submit an official report on the proposed changes to Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth, according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. Senate called Putin’s demand for the withdrawal of NATO forces “absurd.”

As a reminder, Putin reminded the U.S. of the NATO ultimatum he issued back in 2021.

U.S. spending on the war with Iran has been estimated at $47.1 billion.

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