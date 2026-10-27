US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that a €3 billion, or $3.4 billion, loan from the European Investment Bank to aircraft manufacturer Airbus could jeopardize the tariff truce between Washington and Brussels. France 24 reports.

US concerns

Greer noted that his office had not received any details regarding the financing, which the European Investment Bank announced in June. He called for the matter to be resolved as soon as possible.

“I sincerely hoped that Europe’s trade-distorting Airbus subsidies were a thing of the past,” the US Trade Representative said in a statement. According to him, the situation creates significant uncertainty for transatlantic trade in the aerospace sector.

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What the loan is intended for

The European Investment Bank said that the record financing in its history is intended to strengthen Airbus’s ability to invest in long-term research, development and innovation in commercial aviation, security and defense.

The US and the EU have disputed alleged unfair trade practices since 2004. Both sides accused each other of supporting private companies, including Boeing and Airbus, in violation of international trade agreements. The dispute lasted 17 years and resulted in tariffs being imposed on billions of dollars’ worth of goods. In 2021, the sides reached a five-year agreement under the administration of then-US President Joe Biden and have not reinstated those tariffs since.

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