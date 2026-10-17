The administration of US President Donald Trump on Friday warned California election officials of possible criminal prosecution for knowingly counting ballots from people whom federal authorities have identified as noncitizens. This came ahead of the November 3 election, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Newsmax.

Letter to Los Angeles County officials

Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter sent a letter to Los Angeles County officials. In it, he said that individuals who knowingly count ballots cast by people identified by federal agencies as noncitizens risk becoming accomplices to a federal crime.

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Lawsuit over mail-in ballots

The warning was preceded by a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice on Thursday. The department seeks to block the counting of mail-in ballots from people considered suspected noncitizens until their immigration status is verified.

The administration cited a list of 20,000 names. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the administration had not provided supporting evidence regarding the list. University of California, Los Angeles law professor Rick Hasen said the letter increases pressure on election officials through the threat of possible criminal prosecution. Loyola Law School professor and former Justice Department official Justin Levitt noted that courts had not supported the department's arguments, and the letter provides no basis for changing that approach.

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