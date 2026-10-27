The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a request to lift sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), headed by Kirill Dmitriev.

The New York Times reported this, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

According to the source, the U.S. Department of the Treasury may lift restrictions on the fund to improve relations with Russia. It is expected that such a move could help bring an end to the war.

The request to lift the sanctions was initiated by RFIF head and Kremlin special representative Kirill Dmitriev. According to the publication, he raised this issue during negotiations regarding potential shipments of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. At that time, Dmitriev offered himself and the fund as intermediaries in business deals between the two countries.

An American official cited by the publication described Dmitriev as a useful intermediary in negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Dmitriev and the RFPI on February 28, 2022—four days after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the time, the U.S. agency called the fund Vladimir Putin’s “slush fund.”

The RFPI attracted international investors to Russian companies and was used to expand Russia’s economic influence abroad.

Source: The New York Times

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the U.S. may continue to ease sanctions against Russia. He called the so-called “diesel deal”—an agreement regarding diesel fuel—merely a first step and stated that such decisions will not force Vladimir Putin to end the war. Zelenskyy also criticized Donald Trump’s decision regarding Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill, which would have increased pressure on Russia.

Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictatorial regime, welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend certain provisions of the “Graham Act”—the so-called “hellish sanctions.” These provisions call for the imposition of restrictions against Russia. Dmitriev called the American leader’s move a “historic moment.”

On October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

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