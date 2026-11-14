The US administration is considering reducing the number of American troops in Europe by about 5,000 personnel instead of the previously discussed withdrawal of up to 25,000. RMF24 reports, citing Bloomberg.

About 80,000 US troops are stationed in Europe

Currently, approximately 80,000 US service members are stationed on the European continent. According to the publication, the possibility of a larger reduction raised concerns among Washington's European allies, and the US is now leaning toward a smaller-scale cut.

Factors that influenced the revision of the scenario include increased defense spending by European NATO members, as well as the ongoing military campaign by the US and Israel against Iran. The Pentagon is also taking into account the strategic importance of US bases in Europe: allies provide infrastructure and airspace for operations directed against Iran.

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The biggest changes may affect Germany

The most significant reduction may occur in Germany, which hosts the largest concentration of US military personnel in Europe. At the same time, NATO plans to strengthen its presence on the Alliance's eastern flank. Countries bordering Russia have declared their readiness to co-finance the deployment of US troops on their territory.

US President Donald Trump will make the final decision on the size of the contingent. US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby is to prepare a report for Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who is to submit final proposals to the president on December 1 regarding the future presence of US troops in Europe.

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