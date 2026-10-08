The administration of US President Donald Trump has begun direct talks with Myanmar’s authorities, formed by the military after the 2021 coup. This signals a change from Washington’s previous policy of isolating Myanmar’s generals, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing US officials and other people familiar with the contacts.

Meeting in Naypyidaw

US Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Michael Vance held talks with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing in the capital, Naypyidaw, on September 15 and 16. According to the outlet’s sources, one of the meeting’s goals was to secure the release of US businessman Adam Castillo.

Castillo, the former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, was detained at Yangon airport on June 11. His supporters said the charges brought against him were fabricated. After his release, he did not comment on the circumstances of the case, only thanking President Trump.

US and Myanmar representatives also met in Tokyo in June, with Vance taking part in those contacts. According to one source, representatives of the US Treasury Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon were involved in the talks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scam centers and rare earth metals

One of the main areas of US contacts is countering scam centers in Myanmar, which organize, among other things, romance and other online scams targeting US citizens. According to sources, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation directly contacted Myanmar’s authorities regarding cybercrime.

US officials also discussed possible access to Myanmar’s large deposits of heavy rare earth metals, which are used in the production of electric vehicles and wind turbines. At the same time, a significant share of these deposits is located in territories controlled by ethnic armed groups fighting against the military authorities. China is currently the main importer of these resources.

Sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing remain in place

Min Aung Hlaing remains under US sanctions for human rights violations, including mass killings and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims in 2016–2017, which Washington recognized as genocide. The US State Department said it engages with all parties in Myanmar on issues concerning US interests and raises the issues of ending violence and releasing political prisoners.

Less than two weeks after Vance’s visit, Myanmar’s military carried out an airstrike on a crowded market in Rakhine State. According to UN human rights officials, more than 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Read us on