The US Federal Communications Commission reported on November 25 that it had allowed Elon Musk’s SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites for data centers in space. Channel NewsAsia reports on the decision by the US regulator. These are satellites intended to support the operation of space-based data centers.

Starmind constellation

The approval concerns SpaceX’s satellite constellation called Starmind. Earlier this year, the company asked the FCC for permission to deploy up to 1 million orbital computing modules.

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In the FCC statement, these systems were called orbital computing modules. According to SpaceX’s plan, they are to process large volumes of data that will be used on Earth.

Demand for AI computing

The FCC noted that approval of the constellation should help meet rapidly growing demand for computing power for artificial intelligence. The commission announced the authorization on Wednesday, November 25.

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