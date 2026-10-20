The US Department of Homeland Security said that Ukrainians and Sudanese nationals in the country under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program will, for now, retain protection from deportation. As The Guardian reports, TPS was due to expire on October 19 for about 101,000 Ukrainians and 1,800 Sudanese nationals.

The duration of protection was not specified

In a written statement, DHS said that until a new announcement, people covered by the temporary measures for Ukraine and Sudan will retain protection. The agency said that it would announce its decision in due course, but did not specify how long the status would remain in effect or when a final decision would be made.

DHS also did not respond to a request concerning the validity of work permits. TPS usually gives people the right to work in the United States while the protection remains in force.

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TPS for Ukraine has been in effect since 2022

Ukraine was first granted TPS in April 2022 after the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. The Joe Biden administration last extended the status in January 2025 for another 18 months, until October 2026.

Yuriy Boychenko, head of the Hope For Ukraine charity, called the government decision a temporary step that does not resolve the issue of these people's permanent residence in the United States. He stressed that Ukrainians cannot safely return home.

The TPS program for Sudan has been in effect since 1997 and has been extended repeatedly because of armed conflict and political instability in the country. According to the publication, President Donald Trump's administration had previously ended TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, and Syria.

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