The United States has recalled Chargé d’Affaires Elias Baumann to Washington for consultations after Nicaragua refused to approve the appointment of Natasha Franceschi as the next US ambassador to the country. The US Department of State reported this.

Consultations in Washington

At the instruction of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Baumann is returning to Washington for important consultations, Anadolu Agency reports, citing a statement by the US department. The State Department linked the decision to Nicaragua’s refusal to grant agrément to Franceschi.

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State Department statement

The department said that the decision of Nicaragua’s co-presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, demonstrates their unwillingness to engage in productive diplomatic dialogue. The State Department described Franceschi as a highly qualified career diplomat.

The US department also stated that the refusal to approve Franceschi’s nomination contradicts the Nicaraguan leadership’s statements about mutual respect. The State Department accused Ortega and Murillo of turning the diplomatic process into a political spectacle to the detriment of the people of Nicaragua.

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