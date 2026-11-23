On November 23, the United States stated that Ukraine and Russia must cease mutual attacks on energy infrastructure and food supply chains. In addition, Washington insists on restoring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

The U.S. Outlines Demands for Ukraine and Russia

Negrea stated that the attacks by Ukraine and Russia are undermining global food security.

“We once again call on Russia and Ukraine to cease attacks on all energy infrastructure and food supply chains. Commercial shipping must be conducted safely and without hindrance,” he said.

According to him, attacks on civilian port infrastructure and commercial shipping:

endanger the lives of civilians,

undermine freedom of navigation,

reduce agricultural exports,

and threaten global food security.

The diplomat noted that as a result of the attacks in the Black Sea, grain, fertilizers, and food shipments are ending up on the seabed, sailors from various countries are being killed or wounded, and Ukrainian farmers are facing difficulties in exporting their products.

He called on Russia and Ukraine “not to place an additional burden on the global food system.”

U.S. Peace Efforts

Negrea emphasized that the U.S. is providing humanitarian food aid to Ukraine, and the distribution sites should not become targets of attacks.

“The best way to protect food shipments through the Black Sea is to end the war,” he said.

He said that Washington, in close coordination with Kyiv and European partners, is working on four areas for a future settlement:

reliable security guarantees for Ukraine against further aggression;

the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union;

a comprehensive plan for post-war economic recovery involving European partners, the World Bank, and other organizations;

specific agreements on security mechanisms once a peace agreement is reached.

He added that the U.S. intends to continue working on the basis of the Abu Dhabi negotiations in close coordination with Ukraine, Russia, representatives of Europe, NATO, and the EU.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Dan Negrea, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Ukraine is ready to hold four-party talks in the near future with the participation of Europe, the U.S., and Russia to end the war; however, prior to this meeting, Kyiv, Washington, and European partners must agree on a joint agenda.

As a reminder, the U.S. State Department has stated that Ukraine has seized the initiative and is winning the war.

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