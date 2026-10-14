US reports Fiji hack by China-linked hackers — Taipei Times

The US Embassy in Fiji said that hackers linked to China breached the network of a regional organization in the country’s capital, Suva, and maintained access to it for several days. According to the US diplomatic mission, the attack occurred between July and August. Taipei Times reports.

Fiji police investigate report

Fiji’s Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, said he was reviewing the situation following the US Embassy’s statement. According to him, police are investigating the alleged attack. The minister also called on governments, organizations and the private sector to take preventive measures and strengthen the protection of digital systems.

The US diplomatic mission did not name the organization whose network was allegedly breached. At the same time, it said that China-linked hackers are also targeting foreign governments, organizations and telecommunications networks on the Pacific islands.

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China and regional organization respond

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing was unaware of the incident. She said that China opposes hacking activities and combats them in accordance with the law. At the same time, Mao Ning said that China opposes using cybersecurity issues to discredit the country.

The US diplomatic mission also mentioned an FBI operation in August against hackers whom Washington links to China and accuses of attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States. An FBI affidavit referred to the QTFY group, which included former Chinese military personnel and worked for a company paid by China’s Ministry of State Security. According to the document, the group attacked NASA, the US Department of Energy and energy companies.

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat said it was not the organization that had been breached. A forum representative stressed that cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important for the region, as digital security is linked to its economic resilience, national sovereignty and regional security.

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