The United States has assured Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that it will not grant Israel consent to expand the security zone in the south of the country if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no pretext for strikes on the highlands between Iqlim al-Tuffah and Jabal al-Rihan. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing a political source directly involved in the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.

According to the publication's source, Aoun is in contact with senior U.S. administration officials and is asking them to pressure Netanyahu to prevent the expansion of the security zone. The Lebanese president's concerns intensified after a U.S.-backed military meeting between Lebanon and Israel was postponed until the conclusion of the Knesset elections and the U.S. midterm elections.

A message for Hezbollah

The publication's source noted that the condition for the U.S. assurances is the absence of actions that could provide a pretext for an attack on the highlands. This concerns Hezbollah above all. Since Aoun's dialogue with the group has been suspended, the president is discussing the matter with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally.

The source claims that Lebanese security and military agencies received information about Hezbollah's precautionary measures in case of a possible Israeli offensive in the area. It also considers it unlikely that the group would be the first to violate the ceasefire, but notes that if its positions are attacked, it will be forced to defend itself. Residents of nearby areas fear that the confrontation could spread to settlements north of the Litani River, where Hezbollah, according to the source, has built fortifications near residential neighborhoods.

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A truck carrying explosives

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Lebanon's Internal Security Forces in Dahr el-Baidar seized a shipment of explosives that was being transported by truck to Beirut's southern suburbs. A parliamentary source close to the Shiite political tandem said that Hezbollah had sought the return of the truck without the cargo being confiscated, but security and military agencies refused.

According to this source, the group explained that the explosives were intended to be delivered south for a possible confrontation with Israeli troops. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for the investigation to be expanded. The truck driver and his companion, according to the publication, said that the cargo was intended for a person in Beirut's southern suburbs known as Zulfiqar.

The source also linked the seizure of the explosives to the Lebanese authorities' policy of establishing the state's exclusive control over weapons: first south of the Litani, and later in other areas of the country.

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