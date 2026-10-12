U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker assured European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius that Washington remains committed to defending Europe. He made this statement amid a review of U.S. military strategy, which calls for the withdrawal of thousands of troops from the continent and a reduction in the presence of key U.S. strategic assets.

His remarks came at the Warsaw Forum during a panel discussion on “NATO 3.0”—a model supported by the U.S. that calls for Europe to take the lead in ensuring its own defense with conventional armed forces.

“We still love you. I constantly reiterate to our European allies… that the United States is not backing down,” Whitaker said.

The Pentagon’s review of the deployment of U.S. troops in Europe is expected to be completed by December, and its findings will be presented to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth. This assessment could pave the way for further reductions in the U.S. military presence on the continent.

However, some troop reduction measures are already underway. For example, in May, the Pentagon ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 service members from Germany and canceled the planned deployment of a long-range artillery battalion.

Vitaker stated that he did not want to “get ahead of ourselves” regarding further measures within the framework of this review, since “they are not yet ready,” but emphasized that Washington’s efforts to create a more European NATO “are yielding results.”

“Proof of this is that we are here today in Poland, spending 4.7% on core defense needs, and truly leading the Alliance toward stronger and more combat-ready armed forces,” he said.

For his part, Kubilius noted that “NATO 3.0” does not mean that the United States is saying, “We no longer love you, Europeans, so you must handle your own affairs.”

Instead, in his view, Europe needs to develop its own capabilities to deter aggression on its territory.

“Europe must take responsibility into its own hands,” said the European Commissioner.

This was reported by Euronews.

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