US imposes drone restrictions near Mexican border — Anadolu Agency

The United States has introduced temporary restrictions on unauthorized drone flights along the border with Mexico. The initiative was announced on October 16 by the US Departments of Transportation, Defense, and Homeland Security, Anadolu Agency reports.

Restriction parameters

The temporary flight restrictions took effect on Friday. They prohibit unauthorized drone activity at altitudes of up to 400 feet, or 122 meters, above ground level. The restricted area extends one nautical mile — about 1.9 kilometers — north of the US-Mexico border.

Stated objectives

US authorities said the measure is intended to reduce risks to border security operations and protect federal personnel and facilities. The administration also links the decision to threats that, it says, are posed by drug cartels and other illegal activity.

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US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the restrictions complement President Donald Trump's efforts to strengthen border security and counter drone-related threats. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the new rules will give military commanders greater awareness of potential threats and more response options for drone activity.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also said the initiative is intended to help protect federal personnel and counter drone threats from cartels.

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