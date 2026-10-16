The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on four individuals and 11 legal entities that, according to US authorities, are linked to Mexico’s Cartel del Noreste (CDN). The list includes entities operating in American Quarter Horse racing, construction, freight transportation, as well as the oil and gas industry and concrete production.

As Mexico News Daily reports, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that CDN had long used the US American Quarter Horse racing industry to launder money. According to the agency, the group’s founders, Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, known as Z-40, and Óscar Omar Treviño Morales, known as Z-42, bought and sold racehorses using drug-trafficking proceeds between 2008 and 2012, trained them and entered them in races in the United States.

Racing and cartel assets

The US Treasury said that Los Zetas-linked front persons and companies spent $16 million in New Mexico, Oklahoma, California and Texas to support this activity. Over 30 months, the agency estimated, more than $22 million was laundered for the cartel. In June 2012, the US government seized 455 horses from a farm, racetracks and training facilities in Oklahoma.

Among the sanctioned entities is Club La Molienda, a racetrack, restaurant and bar on the outskirts of the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo. US authorities claim that the venue is controlled by CDN and receives income from race entry fees and spectators. According to the Treasury Department, cartel members buy horses, including in the United States, for races at this racetrack.

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Individuals and companies under sanctions

The sanctions list also includes Mexican businessman Gamaliel Garza García, whom the US Treasury described as a CDN-linked racing enthusiast. His horses, the agency claims, compete in Mexico and the United States. Sanctions were also imposed on his son, Gamaliel Garza Elías, because of his connection to the construction company CEGESA.

The US agency stated that CEGESA was allegedly used to direct funds to the election campaigns of candidates favored by CDN. According to the Treasury Department, the company also corruptly obtained government contracts and transferred work to people linked to the cartel. The list includes Pablo César Guajardo Álvarez, whom the Treasury described as the head of a CDN cell in Nuevo Laredo, and Francisco Javier Insunza Partida, a dispatcher for the transport company Tamex.

All assets of sanctioned individuals and entities that are in the United States or controlled by US persons are subject to blocking and must be reported to OFAC. The Cartel del Noreste, based in Nuevo Laredo in the state of Tamaulipas, was designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025.

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