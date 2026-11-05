The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and one company, which the US Department of State accused of assisting Iran in procuring man-portable air-defense systems. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the US Department of State.

Who was added to the sanctions list

The sanctions target Mohammed Ali Tolibov, the general director of the Belarusian company Armory Alliance; Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited, registered in Nigeria; and Alisher Domullojanov, who is based in Russia.

According to the Department of State, this network sought to facilitate Iran’s procurement of Chinese-origin MANPADS. The US agency stated that false end users may have been used for this purpose.

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Position of the US Department of State

The Department of State said the sanctions are intended to shut down additional channels that Tehran, in Washington’s assessment, uses to rebuild its arsenal. It also noted that the restrictions increase risks for intermediaries and suppliers from third countries.

The agency stated that the United States will continue to expose networks that, in its assessment, arm Iranian military forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The United States also intends to restrict Iran’s access to resources that, according to the Department of State’s assessment, support its destabilizing activities.

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