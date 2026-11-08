The U.S. struck a merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman for violating the blockade of Iran

The U.S. military attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman after its civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted several times to breach the naval blockade of Iran.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 7. A U.S. military aircraft fired munitions at the stern of the merchant ship M/V Huda, which was flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. The strike disabled the vessel.

CENTCOM stated that prior to the attack, U.S. forces ordered the crew to leave the target areas, but the warnings were ignored.

According to the U.S. side, the cargo ship was attempting to leave regional waters after calling at one of Iran’s ports.

U.S. Central Command also reported on the results of enforcing the naval blockade of Iran. Since July, U.S. forces have redirected 147 commercial vessels whose crews complied with the relevant requirements. Another five merchant ships were disabled after refusing to comply with orders.

CENTCOM urged sailors near the Iranian coast or in adjacent waters to heed warnings from U.S. military personnel.

“All mariners transiting near Iranian coastal areas or adjacent waters are advised to heed blockade warnings from U.S. forces,” the command emphasized.

CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 7 after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times. A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, disabling the ship after CENTCOM forces directed the crew to abandon the targeted areas. The cargo vessel had attempted to leave regional waters after calling at an Iranian port. Read the full release online: https://t.co/5wW1LqN1oW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

This is stated in a release from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The UAE National Guard Coast Guard evacuated 22 people following a fire aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. All individuals on board were citizens of Arab countries and were safely removed from the vessel.

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