The United States has lifted sanctions on Jorge Jesús Rodríguez Gómez, head of Venezuela's National Assembly. According to Anadolu Agency, he was removed from the US sanctions list related to Venezuela.

Sanctions list update

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reported Rodríguez's removal on Wednesday. The agency operates within the US Department of the Treasury and published the corresponding update to the list of sanctions designations concerning Venezuela.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rodríguez is a Venezuelan citizen born in 1965 and heads the country's National Assembly. He is also the brother of Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Sanctions against Delcy Rodríguez

In April, OFAC also lifted sanctions against Delcy Rodríguez. The current update concerns Jorge Jesús Rodríguez Gómez — her brother and the head of Venezuela's National Assembly.

Read us on