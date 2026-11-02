The U.S. is once again proposing to resume the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine — WSJ

During negotiations on an energy truce, the U.S. once again raised the issue of resuming Russian gas supplies to Europe via the Ukrainian gas transmission system, according to The Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, this initiative emerged after Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Sources say the idea to resume supplies was put forward by Trump’s special envoys Steve Whitcoff and Jared Kushner during their trips to Kyiv and Moscow in September. Their proposal involves selling Russian gas through an American intermediary to circumvent European sanctions and could create a lucrative opportunity for American investors.

At the same time, it is known that under EU law, all purchases of Russian gas must be phased out by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the leaders of Europe’s largest countries have stated that they are not interested in resuming dependence on a country they consider their main strategic threat.

As a result, the U.S. plan was postponed in October after Ukraine unilaterally halted strikes on Russian oil refineries under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. Moscow, in turn, began supplying diesel fuel to the United States, continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and Washington shifted its focus to the possibility of a more substantial peace agreement.

However, on Friday, October 30, Ukraine resumed its air campaign, carrying out three attacks on three major Russian oil refineries over the course of three days. This has given new urgency to efforts to reach a broader energy truce ahead of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in mid-November.

Moscow had previously rejected Washington’s attempts to conclude such an agreement. Against this backdrop, U.S. negotiators believe that Russia’s return to the European natural gas market would serve as a powerful incentive for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to this deal. In addition, this would provide Kyiv with much-needed revenue from fees and transit.

White House officials have proposed that Russia transfer the proceeds from the sale of this gas to Europe to an escrow account in a third-country jurisdiction, so that the Kremlin could not use these funds to finance the war.

A WSJ source says the Americans tried to present this idea to European leaders as a way to lower energy prices ahead of winter, when gas reserves in Europe have reached their lowest seasonal level in several years.

In addition, the U.S. views the possible resumption of the Nord Stream pipeline as a potentially important component of a broader agreement aimed not only at ending the war in Ukraine but also at resolving Russia’s long-standing disagreements with America’s European allies. Trump’s team expects that European resistance to gas supplies will prove less rigid than it appears at first glance.

However, in private conversations, a high-ranking official from a Scandinavian country said that the idea of resuming purchases of Russian gas runs counter to everything Europeans stand for.

Another high-ranking official from a major European country compared this to how former British leader Neville Chamberlain sacrificed Czechoslovakia to Hitler in exchange for favorable deals.

Source: WSJ

As a reminder, Budanov was outraged by Witkoff’s proposal to resume Russian gas transit.

Earlier, Peskov stated that Russia would continue fighting during the negotiations.

Prior to that, Peskov had been asked whether Putin would take a call from Zelenskyy.

The Office of the President responded to the Kremlin’s statements regarding a phone call between Zelenskyy and Putin.

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