Donald Trump announced a large-scale deal to purchase Russian diesel fuel, which, according to media reports, could bring economic benefits to Russia. Journalists believe the agreement could bolster Vladimir Putin, while the benefits for American consumers remain in question.

The author of the article, American political commentator David Frum, called the agreement “the most outrageous and callous betrayal” of Ukraine by Trump. In his view, the deal could provide Russia with significant financial gains, while American consumers will not see the promised benefits.

Frum suggested that Trump’s decision was driven by electoral calculations. The U.S. president’s approval ratings are plummeting, so he needs a high-profile political move that can be presented to voters as an economic achievement.

At the same time, the U.S. itself is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of diesel fuel. American refineries produce about 5.2 million barrels of diesel daily, while domestic consumption stands at approximately 3.7 million barrels.

According to Frum, purchasing Russian diesel will not lead to lower fuel prices for American long-haul truckers and farmers, whose interests Trump cites as the basis for his decisions.

However, the Kremlin may have a much more serious calculation behind the diesel deal. The analyst suggests that Russia is trying to entice Trump’s inner circle with lucrative energy deals in order to secure concessions from Washington in the war against Ukraine. In particular, the author drew attention to a report in The New York Times about a possible multibillion-dollar deal involving oil assets of Russia’s Lukoil.

According to him, such an agreement could benefit one of Trump’s donors and business entities linked to the families of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

At the same time, Frum noted that the energy assets that could be the subject of lucrative deals would lose their value if Ukraine continued to launch attacks on them. That is precisely why the Kremlin may use the prospect of lucrative deals to persuade Trump’s inner circle to halt Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

“If you force Ukraine to capitulate, we will provide you with untold wealth,” the columnist wrote, describing the likely principle that, in his view, underlies the Kremlin’s lucrative offers to members of Trump’s inner circle.

Frum believes that Putin is trying to exploit the U.S. president’s susceptibility to corruption as a strategic advantage in the war against Ukraine.

The author also recalled the words of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, back in 2019, addressed Trump, saying, “All roads lead to Putin.” According to Frum, the new agreement with Moscow only reinforces the validity of this accusation.

Source: The Atlantic

Prior to this, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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