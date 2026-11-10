European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius warned that Starlink risks losing the trust of European countries if it fails to fulfill its contractual obligations to provide satellite communications to Ukraine.

According to him, this is not a matter of voluntary assistance from the company, but rather services for which certain European countries are paying.

Failure to fulfill these agreements could negatively impact Starlink’s future cooperation with European countries.

Kubilius also commented on previous disruptions in satellite connection speeds and problems with the provision of U.S. intelligence data to Ukraine.

Source: Radio Free Europe

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that SpaceX founder Elon Musk became a participant in the war by providing Ukraine with Starlink satellite communications following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been ordered to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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