In its new strategy, Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is shifting its focus from the country leaving the European Union and the eurozone to reforming the bloc from within. TimesLIVE reports.

The party was founded in 2013 amid dissatisfaction with aid programmes for highly indebted eurozone states. Initially, the AfD opposed the single currency and later extended its criticism to the EU. It gained its greatest support through its tough stance on immigration. Opponents and Germany’s domestic intelligence service say some of the party’s approaches come dangerously close to ideas of the superiority of some groups over others and xenophobia; the AfD rejects accusations of extremism.

EU reform strategy

Last month, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel presented the “New Course for Europe” strategy at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. It was presented together with allies from the Europe of Sovereign Nations group. The document shifts attention from leaving the eurozone and the EU to revising treaties in order to create a less closely integrated union.

The proposals include a mechanism allowing states to opt out of certain common policies, including in the areas of defence spending and immigration, as well as stricter compliance with budget rules. The strategy leaves open the possibility of retaining the euro. If attempts to reform the EU do not produce results, the question of Germany’s future European course is proposed to be put to a referendum.

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Disputes within the party

The issue of abandoning the euro remains controversial for the AfD. Jean-Pascal Hohm, head of the party’s youth wing, Generation Deutschland, believes that a hard anti-European stance could complicate future cooperation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative Christian Democratic Union, which currently rejects an alliance with the AfD.

Hohm also tried to pass a resolution at the party congress in August on the youth wing’s commitment to the European idea, but it was withdrawn because of insufficient support. According to him, the issue of the euro proved more controversial within the party than the initiators had expected.

After its historic victory in regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt in September, the AfD, which the article describes as the most popular party in nationwide polls, appears closer to entering the federal government by the end of the decade.

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