Shooting in downtown Krakow: The attacker and two wounded police officers have undergone surgery

The man who opened fire on passersby in downtown Kraków has undergone several surgeries. He is currently in stable but extremely critical condition. Two law enforcement officers, who were wounded while apprehending the attacker, have also undergone surgery, and their condition has stabilized. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the police officers heroes.

Information regarding the condition of those involved in the shootout was released after midnight on November 8 by a spokesperson for the Lesser Poland Voivodeship Office.

According to the spokesperson, the detained shooter underwent several surgeries. Although his vital signs have stabilized, his condition remains extremely critical. The man is in the hospital under medical supervision.

The two police officers who sustained gunshot wounds while apprehending the assailant also underwent surgery. According to the latest information, the condition of both officers is stable.

Earlier reports indicated that one of the police officers had sustained three gunshot wounds and was in very serious condition. The second officer also sustained a gunshot wound.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk released the names of the two officers who exchanged fire with the attacker. They are Senior Constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski.

The head of the Polish government called them true heroes. According to him, the police officers, risking their own lives, likely saved many people.

“They likely saved many lives, despite the risk of losing their own,” Tusk wrote on social media.

The prime minister also wished the wounded officers a speedy recovery.

After Jakub Kulik was wounded, his colleagues from the volunteer fire department appealed to the public to donate blood. According to Radio Bielsko, the police officer previously served in the 18th Airborne Assault Battalion in Bielsko-Biała and later transferred to the police force.

A specific appeal for AB Rh+ blood donations was issued for Kulik.

This was reported by Reuters and Polish media.

The attack took place on November 7 at around 3:00 p.m. on Kraków’s Main Market Square. While driving a car, the man opened fire on random passersby. He then continued driving through the city, and law enforcement officers began a pursuit.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski stated that police returned fire approximately three minutes after the first report of gunfire. During the shootout, the attacker was wounded and detained, after which he was taken to a hospital.

According to official reports, six people were killed in the attack—four women and two men. Another 15 people were injured. A British citizen was among the dead.

Polish law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation. Investigators are determining the attacker’s motives, examining his possible connections, and looking into the circumstances surrounding the planning of the crime. The Polish Internal Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service have been brought in to assist with the investigation.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of the security services and the administration, announced that a period of national mourning will be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

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