In Finland, news agency STT will cease the operations of its news and photojournalism divisions from March next year. The decision will result in the loss of 89 jobs. This was reported by YLE News.

Staff reductions

During restructuring negotiations, the situation of all 95 permanent STT employees was considered. Six of them will be offered continued employment at the company in non-journalistic positions.

The Viestintäpalvelut division, which distributes press releases, will continue operating after March. It employs seven people who were not involved in the restructuring negotiations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Financial difficulties

STT announced its intention to cease operations after nearly 140 years of work last month. The agency explained the restructuring by prolonged losses and difficult operating conditions.

Last year, STT's largest shareholder, Sanoma Media Finland, said it intended to significantly reduce its use of the agency's news and photo services. This triggered another restructuring and called the company's future into question.

The government provided STT with about €1 million in state aid, but the agency did not accept the funds because it considered them insufficient to continue operating. STT is based in Helsinki and was founded in 1887. Throughout its history, all major Finnish media outlets have used its news and photojournalism materials.

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