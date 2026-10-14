Australia’s Federal Court has invalidated the federal government’s decision to protect 400 hectares of the McPhillamys gold project site near Blayney in New South Wales. The decision, made in 2024 by then Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek, halted the development of a gold mine worth about $1 billion, ABC News reports.

Court declares declaration invalid

Regis Resources challenged the minister’s decision in August 2024. The protective declaration covered, among other areas, the site where the company planned to build a tailings storage facility for mining waste. The gold project received approval in 2023.

Plibersek said the declaration was intended to protect the headwaters and springs of the Belubula River, and that the tailings storage facility could be located elsewhere. Regis Resources argued that the decision concerned a critically important part of the site and made the project financially unviable.

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Matter to be reconsidered

Justice James Stellios found that information related to the history of the Blue Banded Bee effectively constituted a new application. It should have been referred to a government reporter for consideration and public consultation. As a result, the court concluded, the minister made the declaration without proper authority.

The judge stressed that the ruling did not assess the merits of claims regarding the cultural significance of the area or the threat of its damage or desecration. An application to protect the site was lodged in 2020 by Wiradyuri elder Naree Reynolds and was supported by the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation.

The court ordered that the matter be referred back to federal Minister for the Environment and Water Murray Watt for reconsideration. The parties must submit written positions on legal costs by October 27. In its 2026 report, Regis Resources said work on an alternative tailings storage facility had already progressed significantly, and that it planned to make a final investment decision on McPhillamys in the first half of 2028.

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