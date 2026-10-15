In Australia, a family court took no substantial action more than a decade ago after court transcript data became accessible in India without the court’s prior approval. As ABC News reports, former Auscript national manager Paul Katbush raised the matter with the federal courts and the Australian Federal Police in December 2014.

At the time, Auscript provided transcription services for two courts. The Family Court described the company’s failure to disclose the offshoring of data as a “technical, minor and immaterial breach” that did not require significant action.

Pilot project in India

A response to Katbush’s public interest disclosure was received two years later. In a 2016 letter, the Family Court stated that the contract contained no explicit provision prohibiting Auscript from performing work outside the country. At the same time, the contract stipulated that the company could not transfer information outside Australia or provide access to it to people overseas without the court’s prior approval.

The court also confirmed that Auscript had disclosed a controlled pilot project in India that lasted approximately seven months. According to the company, audio files were transmitted in encrypted form during testing and deleted within 48 hours, while the project was discontinued because of insufficient transcript quality.

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Katbush, who was responsible for overseeing the Auscript project to transfer data to India, said he believed the operation lasted longer than seven months. According to him, about ten Auscript employees and equipment were sent to India, and he spoke weekly with an accountant in India who assisted with the project’s operations.

New case and calls for an investigation

Earlier this year, VIQ Solutions, which took over the contract after Auscript, breached its contract with the Commonwealth of Australia by allowing access to highly sensitive court files in India. Shortly after ABC reported on the case, the company was placed into liquidation and its operations ceased.

A spokesperson for the Federal Circuit and Family Court said the current management had not been aware of the historical correspondence and related circumstances before ABC’s inquiries. The court stressed that it now does not allow overseas access to transcript-related data and prohibits the management of such data outside the country.

Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash called for a forensic audit and, if necessary, for it to be extended to previous years. Senator David Shoebridge also supported an independent investigation into what exactly the court’s management knew and when it learned of it.

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