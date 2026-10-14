Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court ruled on October 13 that certain images from campaign posts linking Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to banker Daniel Vorcaro may be circulated. At the same time, the court maintained a ban on claims that Bolsonaro allegedly belongs to organized crime. The Rio Times reports.

Ruling on the posts

Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party filed the lawsuit against Workers’ Party federal deputies Lindbergh Farias and Rogério Correia. In June, they published on Instagram a carousel of 12 images under a headline about Flávio Bolsonaro’s ties to organized crime, as well as a montage calling him the “coach” of a criminal team.

In June, rapporteur Justice André Mendonça ordered both posts removed as part of a preliminary ruling. In his view, the publications went beyond political criticism because they linked Bolsonaro to crime without a minimum factual basis.

During the October 13 hearing, the judges unanimously supported the approach of Justice Floriano de Azevedo Marques: separating images based on already published facts from those containing claims of direct criminal ties. The carousel in its original form will remain unavailable, but the permitted images may be republished separately.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Materials about Vorcaro

Among the permitted materials is an image referring to a 2025 audio recording in which Flávio Bolsonaro asks Vorcaro for money. According to CNN Brasil, the conversation concerned financing the film “Dark Horse” about the senator’s father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Daniel Vorcaro was the controlling shareholder of Banco Master, the circumstances of whose collapse are being investigated in Brasília. The court did not establish wrongdoing in connection with these materials. It also allowed separate images about Adriano da Nóbrega, a member of a paramilitary group who was killed in 2020, and two police officers accused of extortion. Da Nóbrega’s mother and sister worked in Bolsonaro’s former office at the Rio de Janeiro state legislative assembly.

Ban for both campaigns

On the same day, the court struck down advertising against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that called him a “defender” and “friend” of the PCC and Comando Vermelho groups. Court president Cássio Nunes Marques stated that the original statements may be reproduced, but they may not be presented in a way that creates the impression of criminal ties.

The ruling was issued 12 days before the second round of the presidential election scheduled for October 25, 2026. Nunes Marques also said that the number of electoral lawsuits had increased by 217% compared with the same period of the previous election.

Read us on