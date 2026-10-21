A federal judge in North Carolina, United States, allowed the state to keep stricter rules for mail-in voting introduced ahead of the November elections. The court concluded that it was already too late to change the procedure because voting had effectively begun, The Hill reports.

The court’s arguments

The ruling states that the plaintiffs filed their motion too late. The court also referred to the position of the U.S. Supreme Court, according to which lower courts generally should not change election rules immediately before voting.

The state election board updated the rules shortly before ballots began to be sent out in September. A ballot may be deemed invalid if the signature does not match the name listed in the voter’s application. County election officials were also instructed not to count votes if the inner envelope is not properly sealed.

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Reaction and electoral context

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, a Democrat, called the changes “a slap in the face to voters” after the election board’s decision and said they circumvent state law.

The state will hold several notable congressional races, including a U.S. Senate election for a vacant seat. According to the nonpartisan forecaster Decision Desk HQ, Democrat and former Governor Roy Cooper has an 84% probability of defeating Republican Michael Whatley.

An NBC News analysis found that the number of requests for mail-in ballots from North Carolina Democrats is 40% lower than at this point in 2022. According to a September poll by NPR, PBS News and Marist, 60% of Democrats are confident that the U.S. Postal Service will deliver election mail on time; in 2024, that figure was 86%.

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