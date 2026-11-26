The Court of Justice of the European Union, in a case concerning Polish mortgage loans in zlotys, ruled that the absence of an upper limit on increases in the WIBOR reference index does not in itself make a contractual term on a variable interest rate unfair. As RMF24 reports, the final assessment of the terms of a specific contract must be made by the national court, taking into account all circumstances of the case.

Questions from the court in Krakow

The Court of Justice of the EU issued its ruling in response to preliminary questions from the Regional Court in Krakow. They concerned mortgage loans in Polish zlotys with a variable rate dependent on WIBOR.

The borrower argued that the bank had insufficiently explained the mechanism for determining WIBOR and had not informed him about the absence of an upper limit on its increase. In his view, this meant that he could not properly assess the financial risk.

The Court of Justice of the EU noted that contractual terms under which the variable rate is based on WIBOR and the bank's margin may be examined for their potential unfairness. This is possible even where the method of determining the interest rate is generally regulated by national legislation.

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The bank's information obligations

If such a term concerns the main subject matter of the contract, the national court must verify whether it is drafted clearly and comprehensibly and whether the bank properly informed the consumer about the loan terms, including its cost.

In its assessment, the court must determine whether the bank acted in good faith and whether the term created a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligations to the detriment of the consumer. The Court of Justice of the EU stressed the importance of the customer information requirements under Directive 2014/17.

For a variable-rate loan without a fixed upper limit, the bank must warn of the risk of a significant increase in interest. In particular, it must provide an additional example of the annual percentage rate of charge calculated using the highest rate over at least 20 years or over the longest available data period, and warn of a possible change in the total cost of the loan.

In the case considered, the statutory maximum interest rate was linked to the reference rate of the National Bank of Poland, so the loan interest rate had no fixed upper limit. At the same time, the Court of Justice of the EU indicated that EU law does not require the introduction of such a cap for a variable rate.

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