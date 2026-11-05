EU Court Bans Labeling Food Products Containing Cannabidiol as Organic – Politico

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that food products containing cannabidiol (CBD) cannot be labeled as “organic” until they receive official authorization to be sold on the EU market.

Since the European Commission classifies natural cannabidiol as a novel food that has not yet undergone the relevant authorization procedure, the court ruled that granting such certification misleads consumers regarding the quality and legal status of the product.

The case was brought following a complaint by hemp product sellers against the French National Institute of Origin and Quality’s refusal to grant organic certification to the relevant products.

Source: Politico.

Malta became the first EU country to legalize the cultivation and personal use of cannabis.

Philippe Close, mayor of Brussels and concurrently vice president of Belgium’s ruling Socialist Party, announced his intention to seek the decriminalization and eventual legalization of cannabis, following the example of the Netherlands.

An initiative to legalize cannabis, put forward by Germany’s coalition government, contradicts European Union law, according to an analysis by the Bundestag’s legal department.

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